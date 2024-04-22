Bhavesh, Simranpreet win second 25m pistol Olympic Selection Trials

New Delhi, April 22 Bhavesh Shekhawat and Simranpreet Kaur Brar won the 25m men’s rapid-fire pistol (RFP) and women’s pistol OST T2 trials, respectively at the first-ever Olympic Selection Trials (OST) for Rifle and Pistol, here at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range.

Bhavesh shot 34 in the RFP final, comfortably holding off OST T1 winner Anish Bhanwala (29), to extend his good form in the trials. Vijayveer Sidhu was third with 22 hits.

Adarsh Singh (17) and Ankur Goel (13) finished fourth and fifth, to yet again finish outside the podium places.

In the women’s pistol, Simranpreet, who has also been having a good run in the trials, got 37 hits in the 10 series of five-shots each, to emerge triumphant.

She too held off OST T1 winner and Olympian Manu Bhaker, who signed off with 35 hits on the day. Esha Singh with 30 hits took third and the final podium points available.

Rhythm Sangwan (24), the second quota holder in the event, finished fourth while Abhidnya Patil (16) was fifth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor