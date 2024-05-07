BJP MLA Rivaba Jadeja casts her vote in Jamnagar during third phase of Lok Sabha elections

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], May 7 : Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja cast her vote at the polling station in Jamnagar during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.

Rivaba Jadeja is a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly for the Bharatiya Janta Party from the Jamnagar North Assembly constituency. In the Jamnagar Parliamentary constituency, the fight is between the sitting MP-BJP's Poonamben Maadam and the Congress' JP Marayviya.

Meanwhile, polling is going on for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the general election today.

The states and union territories where the elections are being held in this phase are Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10) and West Bengal (4). The BJP has bagged the Surat seat unopposed.

In this phase, more than 1300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray.

A total of 17.24 crore voters are eligible to cast their franchise in this phase at 1.85 lakh polling stations. Seventy-five delegates from 23 countries will see the poll process, the poll panel said.

Voting will not take place for Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has postponed the polling to the sixth phase to be held on May 25. Originally, voting was scheduled to be held on 94 Lok Sabha seats in the third phase.

However, elections were rescheduled from the second to the third phase in the Betul Lok Sabha seat of Madhya Pradesh due to the death of the BSP candidate. The BJP candidate in Surat has been declared the winner unopposed and due to the revised polling schedule in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, the total seats now going to poll are 93.

In the 2019 general election, the BJP won 72 of the 93 seats that go to the polls today.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting is scheduled for June 4.

