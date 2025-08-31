BJP MP Poonamben Maadam leads cycle rally in Jamnagar on Special National Sports Day edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], August 31 : BJP MP Poonamben Maadam participated in a cycle rally on Sunday, organised as part of the Special National Sports Day edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle.

The event aimed to promote fitness and encourage citizens to adopt cycling as a healthy and environmentally friendly mode of transportation.

Speaking about the initiative, Poonamben Maadam said, "We all know that on 29 August, National Sports Day, PM Modi appealed for all sporting events to be held in every district across the country for three days with participation of citizens of all ages. Various events were organised in Jamnagar over the past two days. Mansukh Mandavia instructed all the MPs and district clusters to organise a cyclothon. Cyclothon 2025 was organised under the guidance of the Jamnagar JMC and the District administrative team."

Highlighting the importance of fitness, she added, "PM Modi often emphasises the importance of walking or cycling for fitness and pollution reduction, rather than relying on vehicles. We have done cycling here under the motto of 'Obesity Free Jamnagar'. I urge everyone to use a cycle for mobility and fitness and to strengthen PM Modi's 'Fit India Movement'."

National Sports Day is celebrated annually on August 29, to emphasise the importance of sports and physical activities and serves to honour Major Dhyan Chand's legacy in Indian hockey.

Since its inception, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle movement has reached over seven lakh individuals across more than 40,000 locations nationwide.

The Fit India movement was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 29 August 2019, with the intention of incorporating fitness into the daily routines of Indian citizens. The mission of the initiative was to bring about behavioural changes and move towards a more physically active lifestyle.

The Fit India movement aims to undertake various initiatives and conduct events that promote fitness in a fun, free, and easy manner.

Encouraging indigenous sports, spreading the message of fitness to every school, college, and university, are several other goals of the Fit India movement.

