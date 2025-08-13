Boland backs Australia to thrive against England in Ashes if wickets stay consistent

Melbourne, Aug 13 Veteran seamer Scott Boland has backed Australia to thrive against England in this year’s Ashes if wickets in the country stay consistent and bowler-friendly to counter the visitors’ aggressive “Bazball” approach.

The five-match Ashes series starts in Perth on November 21. "They're going to play aggressively. If the wickets stay similar to what they've been over the last few years, I think we're going to be in the game all the time."

"There were little parts of the England tour last time, when the ball sort of moved around and favoured the bowlers, but generally over there, the wickets have been a bit flatter. And then when you come to Australia, certainly the last three or four years, they've been bowler friendly," Boland was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo, on the sidelines of making 100 days to go for the Ashes in Melbourne.

Boland claimed 18 wickets at an average of 9.55 in his debut Ashes series against a pre-Bazball England team in 2021/22. But he managed to pick only two wickets at 115.50 in last year’s Ashes in England. With Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood ahead of him in the pecking order, Boland stated he is prepared to give his best if given the opportunity.

"I've obviously thought about it a lot since it happened in 2023. But I still think there were times in England where I bowled pretty well and just didn't get a wicket. I'm a better bowler than I was back then. I'm going to be in our conditions that I know really, really well. I'm hoping to put in some good performances," he added.

He also believes Australia may not field a four-man fast-bowling attack during the Ashes, citing Nathan Lyon’s effectiveness at home and the likely availability of all-rounder Cameron Green as a seam bowling option.

"I hope so, but probably not in Australia. Nathan's one of the best spin bowlers in the world, so I think he can bowl in any conditions. He's probably been the glue to our bowling line-up over the last few years."

"And then I probably see Greeny (Cameron Green) coming back and bowling a lot more, he obviously hasn't bowled for 12 months, so that probably hurts the chances of four quicks as well," he added.

