Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series starts on Nov 22 at Perth; Adelaide to host day-night Test

Melbourne, March 26 The Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, as Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed details of the 2024-25 international schedule.

For the first time since 1991-92, Australia and India will compete across a five-Test series with Perth Stadium hosting the opening match, followed by a day-night pink-ball second Test at Adelaide Oval, scheduled from December 6-10.

The Gabba, once the traditional opening venue of the Test summer, will host the third Test from December 14-18, before the traditional Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from December 26-30, and the New Year’s Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 3-7, 2025.

In the last four Test series between the two teams, reigning Border-Gavaskar Trophy champions India has been the more dominant team, winning each time. This includes winning the Test series in Australia in back-to-back years, from 2018–19 and 2020–21 (both by identical 2-1 margins).

Australia have not beaten India in a home series since 2014-15. In 2018-19, India became the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia.

"This is one of the most highly anticipated summers of cricket in memory with the eyes of the cricket world focussed on the extended Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series and the multiformat Women’s Ashes.

"Fittingly, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been put on the same footing as The Ashes with a five Test Series for the first time since 1991-92 and we’re confident the schedule will maximise viewership and attendances and there will be a tremendous atmosphere in stadiums across the country," Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said.

Meanwhile, Australian women will then play three ODIs against India in December meaning the hugely supported Indian men’s and women’s teams will be in Australia simultaneously.

After the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar series, the multiformat women's Ashes will commence with the first ODI on January 12, and the white-ball leg of the series will finish with a January 25 clash at the Adelaide Oval.

The Test match at the MCG will be played over four days from January 30 and will be the first women's Test to be played at the iconic ground since 1949.

"The first Women’s Test match at the MCG since 1949, and the first day-night Test at that historic ground, will be a memorable occasion and another important milestone for women’s cricket as we take more games to major stadiums including the SCG and Adelaide Oval.

"The women’s white-ball series against New Zealand and India and the men’s white ball series against Pakistan will provide wonderful entertainment and ensure fans in many locations can get behind our world champion teams," Hockley added.

Border Gavaskar Trophy Series schedule:

1st Test, November 22-26 at Perth Stadium, Perth

2nd Test, December 6-10 at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N)

3rd Test, December 14-18 at The Gabba, Brisbane

4th Test, December 26-30 at MCG, Melbourne

5th Test, January 3-7 at SCG, Sydney

