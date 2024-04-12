Boxer Mary Kom Steps Down as Chef-de-Mission of India's Paris Olympics Contingent

Boxing legend Mary Kom has resigned as India's chef-de-mission for the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris, citing personal reasons, according to a report from PTI.

Mary Kom expressed feeling embarrassed about stepping down but stated she had no other choice. "Embarrassing to retreat from a commitment, but I am left with no choice," said Kom to PTI.

She was appointed as chef-de-mission in March by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Mary Kom's role as the chef-de-mission was to essentially serve as the head of the national team at the Olympic Games. She was tasked with being the team leader and representative, responsible for coordinating and managing all aspects of their country's participation in the Games.

This includes overseeing logistics, coordinating travel arrangements, liaising with the host country's Olympic organizing committee, ensuring compliance with Olympic rules and regulations, handling any issues or disputes that may arise, and providing support and guidance to athletes and team officials throughout the Games. The chef-de-mission plays a crucial role in ensuring that their country's athletes have the best possible environment to compete and succeed in the Olympics.

Renowned sports medicine expert Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala has been appointed as chief medical officer. Table tennis star Sharath Kamal, heading into his sixth Olympics, was named as the male flag-bearer, with a female flag-bearer, mandated by the International Olympic Committee, expected to be announced soon.