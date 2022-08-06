Boxers Nitu, Amit Panghal reach finals to maintain hopes of rich medal haul

Birmingham, Aug 6 Indian boxers Nitu Ghanghas and Amit Panghal stormed into the finals of their respective weight divisions with comprehensive wins at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Nitu was in superb form and pummelled Canada's Priyanka Dhillon into submission in their semifinal of the women's Minimum-weight (over 45-48kg) contest, winning the match when the referee stopped the contest with the opponent totally outclassed.

Amit Panghal scored a dominating 5-0 win on points against Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia in the semifinal bout in the Men's Flyweight (over 48-51kg) division. These were the only two semifinals for India in the morning session on Saturday.

In the Women's Minimum-weight semifinal, Nitu was a treat to watch as she attacked from the start as she started aggressively and did not allow her opponent any chances.

The girls from Haryana won the first round easily getting 10 points from all five judges.

Her opponent was knocked down twice and was given the standing court twice, forcing the referee to eventually call off the bout.

Amit also registered a comfortable win against his rival from Zambia in a well-fought bout.

Amit won a close first round in which he was judged to have lost by three of the five judges on the panel. He came back strongly to win the next round, winning the bout on the cards of four of the five judges.

He maintained the momentum in the third round and won it on four of the five judges' cards and made it to the final.

