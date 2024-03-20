Boxing: Haryana, Punjab off to flying starts at 3rd Sub Junior Nationals

New Delhi, March 20 Six boys from Haryana and four girls from Punjab moved to the next round with wins on day one at the 3rd Sub Junior National Boxing Championship at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

For Haryana, Uday Singh (37kg) started the day on a winning note with a convincing 5-0 win over Jharkhand’s Youraj. Continuing the domination, Dev (43kg) and Sanchit Jayani (46kg) also grabbed identical 5-0 wins against Mizoram’s V L Rohluzuala and Maharashtra’s Sunny Yadav respectively.

Ravi Sihag (49kg), Lakshay (52kg), Naman (58kg) were the other pugilists from Haryana to enter the next round with victories in their respective matches.

Four pugilists each from Punjab, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu also entered the second round in the boys' section.

Meanwhile, in the junior girls' matches, pugilists from Punjab dominated the proceedings with three out of four claiming RSC (Referee Stops Contest) victories.

Ek Ampreet (35kg) won her bout with a unanimous 5-0 decision over Spoorthi Wali of Karnataka to give Punjab its first win of the day.

Anamika (43kg) put up an attacking show against Dolcy Emilia of Meghalaya in a bout that ended with the referee stopping the contest in the final round of the match. Later, Affsa (46kg) and Kulpreet (49kg) notched up comfortable RSC victories in the first and second round respectively.

For Uttar Pradesh, Avantika (55kg) and Mehul Malik (64kg) also progressed into the next round.

The finals of the ongoing tournament will be played on March 25.

