Brazil Football Confederation postpone 3 top-tier clubs' matches following floods

New Delhi, May 8 Following the devastating flood in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande Do Sul, three top-tier clubs-- Internacional, Gremio and Juventude-- had all requested the Brazilian Football Confederation to postpone their games for the next 20 days as they are all based out of the flooded state and in no condition to host football matches at such times.

The CBF has officially agreed to the request and "All matches involving teams from Rio Grande de Sul in national competitions, as home or away, are postponed. scheduled until May 27, 2024."

Gremio Football Club opened the doors to the Arena do Gremio for those in need before having to evacuate due to the stadium lacking the proper infrastructure to support those in need. Photos later surfaced online of the Arena Do Gremio also suffering damage due to the extensive floods.

"Due to the state of public calamity in Rio Grande do Sul, decreed by the Federal and State Governments, resulting from the extreme weather events that occurred, the CBF expresses its total solidarity with the population of Rio Grande do Sul and reinforces that the current focus is on meeting their immediate and emergencies.

"The CBF, as the organizing entity of national competitions, and attentive to its institutional functions, as well as the humanitarian effort that the moment calls for, reaffirms its unrestricted support to the authorities so that all measures and actions are adopted for the benefit of the population of Rio Grande do Sul, whose help is the top priority.

"Given the current scenario, having received letter no. 57/2024, originating from the Gaucha Football Federation (FGF), which forwarded and endorsed the request of its affiliated clubs, the CBF informs that all matches involving teams from Rio Grande de Sul in national competitions, as home or away, are postponed. scheduled until May 27, 2024," read the statement posted by the Brazilian Football Confederations posted on their official websites.

According to Brazil state agency, 'Agencia Brasil', the rain tragedies in Rio Grande do Sul have caused 95 deaths so far. Additionally, 48,799 people have left their homes and are in shelters. However, the government counts a total of 159,036 citizens as homeless. The disaster has so far left 1.4 million people affected by the disaster.

Brazilian footballers are uniting around the state as the entire world sends their support. Neymar Jr is doing his part in helping the victims of the tragic incident with donations. A video surfaced online of Diego Costa starting a ferry service with a black jeep and jet skis to help those in need get to safety.

"The CBF and the Brazilian Team express their solidarity with this moment of pain for all the people of Rio Grande do Sul due to the tragedy of the floods in Rio Grande do Sul. In this serious moment, the CBF has the initiative together with the athletes of the Brazilian Team to call on all football segment, clubs, federations, athletes, referees and fans, to direct contributions to help people going through this serious problem," stated the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues

