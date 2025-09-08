Brevis will be the hottest property at the SA20 auction, says Rickelton

Johannesburg, Sep 8 South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton said he expects young batter Dewald Brevis to be one of the top picks in the player auction ahead of Season 4 of SA20 to be held on Tuesday. With more than 500 players shortlisted for Tuesday’s auction, the six SA20 franchises will finalise their 19-member squads ahead of the tournament, which begins on December 26.

"Dewald Brevis, without a doubt, is going to attract major interest. I also expect Aiden Markram to be right up there, but I think Brevis will be the headline contender,” Rickelton was quoted as saying by the tournament on Monday.

Rickelton is the all-time leading run-scorer in SA20, amassing 1,012 runs for MI Cape Town across the first three seasons, and expressed excitement over how the side assembles its team in the upcoming auction.

"I think it will be exciting to see the players in the auction, but I’m especially eager to find out how the rest of our team will be assembled. It’s a great opportunity for guys to earn and perhaps move to a new side, but from my perspective, I’m most looking forward to seeing the shape of our final squad," he said.

The left-handed batter topped the tournament’s batting charts in season two with 530 runs in 10 matches, including a high score of 98. He followed it up with 336 runs from eight matches in season three, thus underlining his consistency at the top of the order.

"I think my tempo is well-suited to SA20’s demands, and I’m always trying to evolve with the tournament’s trends. Knowing South African conditions gives us an edge; sometimes we have to keep up with the T20 pace, sometimes we have to slow things down. Having those gears is crucial for success."

"I aim to replicate the consistency I’ve shown over the past few seasons and lay a solid foundation at the top. That’s my responsibility, to get us off to a good start. Generally, our lower middle-order has been explosive, and I’m confident they’ll continue to be, so if I can give them the platform, my job is done," he said.

Rickelton stated he was particularly excited to play alongside West Indies batting star Nicholas Pooran in the upcoming season. "I’m especially looking forward to playing alongside Nicholas Pooran at MI Cape Town, he’s a formidable T20 player and it’ll be great to learn from him.”

“I always enjoy playing against Joburg Super Kings at the Wanderers. Not only is it my home ground, but it’s always a fantastic contest, whether it’s a packed Wanderers or a packed Newlands."

With SA20 to be played during South Africa’s festive season, Rickelton expects an electric atmosphere at the start of the tournament. "It will be a unique experience for us, it’s unlike playing a Boxing Day Test.”

“I know Cape Town will be sold out for the first game, and the New Year’s Eve match will be something special. It’s great for both the players and the fans. I’m looking forward to wearing the blue jersey and getting people behind our team for the opening stretch."

He signed off by stressing the importance of togetherness within the squad during the upcoming competition. "Team chemistry is hugely important. It’s something we lacked in our first two years, where we finished at the bottom twice.”

“Finding camaraderie and togetherness within the group makes a real difference, despite pulling players from around the world for a short tournament. That chemistry carries onto the field, the willingness to play for each other, and the visible desperation to win is much greater now than in previous years."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor