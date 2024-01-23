Brighton leapfrog Man Utd after goalless draw with Wolves

London, Jan 23 Brighton & Hove Albion moved up to seventh in the table above Manchester United after sharing the points in a goalless draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Amex Stadium.

It was a second successive 0-0 draw for Brighton and means that since the start of their first Premier League season in 2017/18, they have played out 25 goalless draws in the competition, more than any other side, Premier League reports.

In a first half of few clear-cut chances, the best one fell to Brighton on 12 minutes, but Tommy Doyle got behind his goalkeeper Jose Sa to clear Facundo Buonanotte’s diving header off the line.

Brighton dominated with 69.6 per cent possession, but lacked much of a threat as Joao Pedro’s tame effort did little to worry Jose Sa.

Wolves could have taken the lead within seconds of the restart but Matheus Cunha's low shot was clawed out by Jason Steele, with the Brazilian firing the rebound over.

At the other end, Pascal Gross’ corner, aided by the wind, bent towards goal but Sa did well to push it over.

Nelson Semedo then made a superb tackle, sliding in to deny Joao Pedro before Max Kilman almost put through his own net as he diverted Jack Hinshelwood's cross against a post.

Wolves looked the more threatening of the two sides in the final 15 minutes, but Cunha poked wide before Steele dived to his right to keep out a shot from Lemina.

