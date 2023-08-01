BWF Ranking: Lakshya Sen moves to 11th, HS Prannoy climbs to 9th

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], August 1 : India's star shuttlers Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy on Tuesday jumped to 11th and ninth positions in the latest BWF world rankings following semi-final finishes at the Japan Open tournament.

After losing in the semifinals in three intense games to Viktor Axelsen of Denmark and Jonatan Christie of Indonesia, respectively, in Tokyo last week, Prannoy rose one spot while Sen improved two.

National champion Mithun Manjunath rose four spots to the 50th spot, while former world number one Kidambi Srikanth advanced one rung to the 19th spot.

Two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu remained at the 17th spot, while the star Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also stayed at the world number 2 rankings in the latest chart.

The duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri and Gayatri Gopichand of India advanced two positions to take the 17th spot in the women's doubles competition.

Coming to the ongoing tournament, Indian duo of Gopichand and Jolly advanced to the second round of the Australian Open 2023 women’s doubles event at the State Sports Centre in Sydney, on Tuesday.

The Indian duo of Jolly and Gopichand defeated the world No. 29 Canadian pair of Catherine Choi and Josephine Wu 21-16, 21-17 in the round of 32 of the BWF Super 500 tournament.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen will be in action at the BWF Super 500 tournament from Wednesday. The Australian Open 2023 will conclude on Sunday.

