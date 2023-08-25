BWF World Championships 2023: HS Prannoy storms into semi-final, secures medal for India
By ANI | Published: August 25, 2023 11:19 PM 2023-08-25T23:19:49+5:30 2023-08-25T23:20:04+5:30
Copenhagen [Denmark], August 25 : Indian shuttler HS Prannoy stormed into the semi-final of the ongoing Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships after defeating World No 2 Viktor Axelsen at Kuala Lumpur on Friday.
With this win, World No 7 Prannoy assured a bronze medal for India by beating the home favourite Axelsen in three games 21-13, 15-21, 16-21.
Prannoy has earned the 14th medal for India in the BWF World Championships.
https://twitter.com/BAI_Media/status/1695123625542861232
Prannoy on Thursday cruised into the quarterfinals in a 69-minute marathon encounter in the round of 16 against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, the world No 7 and champion for 2021, 21-18, 15-21, 21-19.
The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashed out in the quarterfinals on Friday.
World No 2 pair Satwiksairaj-Chirag lost in straight games 21-18, 21-19 against World No 11 Danish opponents Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen.
Prannoy is the only challenge left for India in the tournament.
