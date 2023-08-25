BWF World Championships 2023: HS Prannoy storms into semi-final, secures medal for India 

Copenhagen [Denmark], August 25 : Indian shuttler HS Prannoy stormed into the semi-final of the ongoing Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships after defeating World No 2 Viktor Axelsen at Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

With this win, World No 7 Prannoy assured a bronze medal for India by beating the home favourite Axelsen in three games 21-13, 15-21, 16-21.

Prannoy has earned the 14th medal for India in the BWF World Championships.

https://twitter.com/BAI_Media/status/1695123625542861232

Prannoy on Thursday cruised into the quarterfinals in a 69-minute marathon encounter in the round of 16 against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, the world No 7 and champion for 2021, 21-18, 15-21, 21-19.

The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashed out in the quarterfinals on Friday.

World No 2 pair Satwiksairaj-Chirag lost in straight games 21-18, 21-19 against World No 11 Danish opponents Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen.

Prannoy is the only challenge left for India in the tournament.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor