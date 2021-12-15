BWF World C'ships: Prannoy, Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy pair advance into pre-quarters

HS Prannoy and the women's doubles team of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy on Wednesday advanced into the pre-quarter-finals of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva.

HS Prannoy defeated Daren Liew 21-7, 21-17 in 42 minutes. The Indian dominated the opening game and sealed the match in the second after impressive long rallies.

The women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy stunned 14th seeds Liu Xuan Xuan/Xia Yu Ting 21-11, 9-21, 21-13 in 51 minutes.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Ivanov and Ivan Sozonov have progressed to the round of 16 after overcoming MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila 21-11, 21-16.

On Tuesday, reigning world champion PV Sindhu started the defence of her title with straight games victory over Martina Repiska. Two-time Olympic medallist Indian defeated shuttler from Slovakia by 21-7, 21-9 in just 24 minutes.

In men's singles, Lakshya Sen had and former world number one Indian Kidambi Srikanth also cruised into the round of 16.

( With inputs from ANI )

