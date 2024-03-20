Calicut Heroes to lock horns with Delhi Toofans in PVL final

Chennai, March 20 Calicut Heroes will lock horns with debutant Delhi Toofans in the third season final of Prime Volleyball League, here on Thursday

Calicut Heroes ended the league stage on top of the table with 12 points from 8 matches and began the Super 5s with a 2-point head start. They triumphed over Mumbai Meteors and Bengaluru Torpedoes in the Super 5s to finish on top of the table again and secured their first-ever Finals appearance in league history.

Speaking at the press conference, Calicut Heroes skipper Jerome Vinith said, "We are ecstatic that the Calicut Heroes have made it to the Final for the first time but we aren’t satisfied yet, we would like to repay the faith and support that has been showered upon us by our fans day in, day out. The competition in this league is very fierce and it was not easy to make it this far. Although, we believe we have the talent and determination to secure the trophy tomorrow. Winning the Final will also earn us the opportunity to compete at the prestigious FIVB Club World Championship, which is an extra motivation for us."

Delhi Toofans finished second in the league stage with 12 points and went on to defeat Bengaluru Torpedoes and Calicut Heroes in the Super 5s to set up their Eliminator clash against the Ahmedabad Defenders. A 15-9, 10-15, 10-15, 15-12, 17-15 victory over the defending Champions Ahmedabad Defenders ensured they advanced to the Final to face the Calicut Heroes.

Meanwhile, Delhi Toofans skipper Saqlain Tariq expressed his excitement at the prospect of claiming the title saying, "Taking on the high caliber teams in this league for over a month has been a surreal experience and we would like to close the curtains to this explosive season with a win in the Final. All the players, coaches, support staff, and fans have given their all, to book our clash against the Calicut Heroes. We will aim to perform to the best of our abilities tomorrow and hopefully bring the trophy back home with us."

Speaking ahead of the thrilling Final, Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League said, "The fanfare around Season 3 of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 has been immense. We have witnessed some thrilling matches so far. Hopefully the Final will live up to the billing and entertain the fans that have been turning up in droves in Chennai."

