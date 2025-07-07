Callum Wilson leaves Newcastle United after a five-year spell

New Delhi, July 7 Newcastle United have confirmed that striker Callum Wilson has left the club after five seasons upon the expiration of his contract, which officially expired at the end of June.

The Englishman joined Newcastle United from AFC Bournemouth in 2020 and donned the Black and White shirt 139 times, while finding the back of the net on 49 occasions. After an impressive start to life with the Toons, Wilson has struggled with injuries, which saw him play second fiddle to Alexander Isak.

“It's time to say goodbye after an unbelievable few years in the Toon. Thank you for everything. We stood strong together through the highs and some lows to help the club experience new heights.

“I am so proud to have worn the iconic No. 9 shirt and to have added a little more history to it. Scoring at the Gallowgate End really is as special as they say. All good things come to an end, but there's no doubt Newcastle United will always have a place in mine and my family's hearts. Thank you for the memories,” read the statement by the English striker.

After netting 12 times in 28 appearances during a hugely impressive debut season at NE1, Wilson was named Newcastle United's official Player of the Year for the 2020/21 campaign.

A senior debutant with England in 2018, Wilson was included in the Three Lions' 2022 World Cup finals squad along with Magpies teammates Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope.

He made his debut at a major international tournament during England's opening group game against Iran, grabbing an assist following his introduction from the bench in a 6-2 win whilst featuring in the Three Lions' 3-0 win against Wales.

Wilson recorded his best-ever goalscoring tally in a single Premier League season after grabbing a brace away at Leeds United, converting two penalties in a 2-2 draw, as well as netting in a memorable 4-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion, ending 2022/23 with 18 goals in 31 outings.

He won his first domestic trophy in the Carabao Cup as Newcastle ended a 56-year wait for a piece of major silverware following a 2-1 win against Liverpool.

