"Car is not fantastic at moment," says Red Bull's driver Max Verstappen

Montreal [Canada], June 17 : All is not well for the Red Bull F1 team as drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez struggle to find pace in the car in FP2 on Saturday at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. After the conclusion of FP2, Max Verstappen said the car is not fantastic at the moment over the bumps, over the kerbs, as per the official website of Formula 1.

Max Verstappen couldn't match the pace of Lewis Hamilton as he sets the fastest lap of the session. Verstappen's car struggled to find pace and traction on the track.

According to the official website of Formula 1, Max Verstappen said, "I think we still have a bit of work to do, the car is not fantastic at the moment over the bumps, over the kerbs. I mean, it's still not too bad, but we definitely need to fine-tune a few things."

He further added, "But again, you see now it's raining... Probably tomorrow it's raining, but then maybe on Sunday, it's dry again. A bit more of a tricky session, but sometimes you have those days."

As per the official website of Formula 1, the two-time world champions said, "Probably tomorrow is going to be very wet, so that normally always brings a few surprises in qualifying, Then we will see what the weather will do on Sunday."

When asked on Friday's FP1, Max Verstappen said, "Of course, it wasn't very straightforward, with basically no running in FP1. It was the same for everyone and at least we could get a bit of running in FP2."

Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez also expressed himself, he said, "It was a real shame that we ended up losing that FP1, I think we really needed it, and then FP2, towards the end, the conditions got a bit worse so, as well, it was a shame in that regard."

Perez further added, "But I think we got a good base, and we just have to make sure that we play a bit with the car. It was all a bit in a hurry, so I think there's plenty for us to understand from tonight."

When asked about the weather at Canadian Grand Prix, Sergio Perez said, "I think it's going to be an interesting weekend. This level of rain. It gets really dark and the visibility is really poor, so I think these conditions become undrivable very quickly. If the rain comes, hopefully not as much."

Max Verstappen finished in the sixth position and teammate Sergio Perez finished at eighth position after FP2.

