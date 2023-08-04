"Car was flying": AlphaTauri F1 team driver Yuki Tsunoda after Belgian GP event

Spa [Belgium], August 4 : AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda has been consistent with giving great results for his team this season. He has been able to score crucial points for his team. In the Belgian Grand Prix, he finished in the 10th position. In a recent interview, he said that the 'car was flying and the pit stops were really quick'.

Yuki Tsunoda has expressed his satisfaction after getting back into the points-paying positions over the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, marking AlphaTauri’s first reward in eight races.

Despite Tsunoda’s point, AlphaTauri remains 10th and last in the constructors’ battle, six points away from Alfa Romeo and a further two points away from Williams and Haas.

According to the Formula 1 website, Yuki Tsunoda said, “First of all, the team did a fantastic job. The car was flying, the pit stop was really, really quick. I think everyone did a good job, especially the Bicester side in the factory in the UK, and also in Italy."

He added, “Obviously for myself, I’m happy to be back in the shape I had in the first half of the season, the beginning, I would say. Especially the last two times there was an opportunity to score points but unfortunately, I couldn’t score points."

“Since then I struggled a little bit, but yeah, I’m definitely happy, this is the way to finish [going into] the summer break," said Tsunoda.

Tsunoda, whose new teammate – Daniel Ricciardo – wound up 16th, went on to comment: “Especially [Saturday] was a really horrible day, so I didn’t want to keep that kind of feeling into the summer break.

Daniel Ricciardo said, “Obviously I knew that I started a little bit. My performance slightly went down, slightly went worse since Barcelona probably, and obviously a lot of limitations also for things I recognise. The number of things I have to improve."

He added, “But again, I want to keep it all clean and keep it all together, especially today. I was happy, definitely, and feeling ready for the second half of the season.”

Despite early-season performance concerns at AlphaTauri, Tsunoda enjoyed a personally competitive start to 2023 as he knocked on the door of points with P11 finishes in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia before going one better at the Australia and Azerbaijan rounds that followed.

