Carlos Sainz shuts down rumours of missing Monaco GP due to injury scare

Monte Carlo [Monaco], May 26 : Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has cleared the confusion among fans of an injury ahead of the Monaco GP this Sunday. Sainz, his teammate Charles Leclerc, and fellow Aston Martin driver, Fernando Alonso took part in an annual Monaco football charity match.

The game took place on Tuesday to celebrate the Monaco GP that will be held from Friday. After the match, a photo was doing rounds on social media in which Sainz was sitting on the bench with a bandage around his right thigh.

However, the extent of the injury was unknown, leading to many rumours among fans. Sainz is ranked fifth in the driver's championship ranking while his team Ferrari is ranked fourth in the constructor championship 2023.

Ferrari has had a very rough start to the season so far with only a single podium this season. To narrow the gap between their rivals Ferrari needs both drivers in prime conditions as they are in desperate need of podiums.

Amid the assumptions, Sainz took to his Twitter to clear the air about the image and confirm that he is, in fact, injury free and ready to race this weekend.

"Hi everyone. Just wanted to let you know that I am well and completely ready to race this weekend in Monaco. What happened yesterday was simply a contact during the traditional charity football match, but it was not an injury. I enjoyed playing football as I always do and now I am really looking forward to the weekend." Sainz tweeted.

Sainz will be looking to repeat last year's performance as he finished second on the podium along with Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen in the Monaco GP 2022. On the other hand, his teammate Leclerc has his own desire to win in front of his home crowd.

