Carysil Polo, Madon Polo win in The Silver Stick Cup

Mumbai, Jan 17 Carysil Polo and Madon Polo won their respective matches on the second day of competition in The Silver Stick Cup hosted by Amateur Riders Club (ARC) at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse here on Tuesday.

Carysil Polo defeated RD Polo 6-5 in the da's first match while in the second, Madon Polo prevailed over ASC 5-4.

In the Carysil v RD Polo match, Kuldeep Singh Rathore scored the first goal of the game to give Carysil Polo the lead in the first chukker. H.H. Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh scored the second goal for Carysil Polo. In the second half of the chukker Abhimanyu Pathak scored for RD Polo, the scoreline at the end of the chukker was Carysil Polo 2 v RD Polo 1.

In the second chukker, Carysil Polo scored two back-to-back goals through Subham Gupta and Kuldeep Singh Rathore. In the second half of the chukker, H.H. Maharaja Sawai Padmannabh Singh scored once again for Carysil Polo, the scoreline at the end of the chukker was Carysil Polo 5 v RD Polo 1.

In the third chukker, Abhimanyu Pathak scored again for the RD Polo team, in response, Subham Gupta quickly scored a goal for Carysil Polo. Just before the end of the chukker Abhimanyu Pathak scored again and completed his hat trick. The scoreline at the end of the chukker was Carysil Polo 6 v RD Polo 3.

In the fourth chukker, Rahul Dwarkadas scored for RD Polo bringing them closer to Carysil Polo's score. In the second half of the chukker, Abhimanyu Pathak scored once again for RD Polo but they ran out of time, the scoreline at the end of the chukker was Carysil Polo 6 v RD Polo 5.

In the first chukker of the second match, Lt.Col. Yatinder opened the scoring for ASC to give them the lead. Both teams failed to create any opportunities for the rest of the chukker, the scoreline at the end of the chukker was Madon Polo 0 v ASC 1.

In the second chukker, Dhruv Pal Godara scored a goal for Madon Polo levelling the scoreline. Daniel Otamendi, continuing his great form scored a goal for team ASC. In the second half of the chukker Daniel Otamendi scored again for his team, the scoreline at the end of the chukker was Madon Polo 1 v ASC 3.

In the third chukker, Otamendi scored again for ASC and completed his hat trick. In response, Dhruv Pal Godara scored two quick goals for Madon Polo keeping them in the fight for the win. The scoreline at the end of the chukker was Madon Polo 3 v ASC 4.

In the fourth chukker, Simran Shergill scored a goal for Madon Polo and levelled the scoreline. In the second half of the chukker Dhruv Pal Godara scored once again for Madon Polo to give them the lead, the scoreline at the end of the chukker was Madon Polo 5 v ASC 4.

Results:

Carysil Polo 6 (Shyam Mehta - 0, Kuldeep Singh Rathore - 2, H.H. Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh - 2, Subham Gupta - 2) beat RD Polo 5 (Rahul Dwarkadas - 1, Sunny Patel - 0, Mitesh Mehta - 0, Abhimanyu Pathak - 4).

Madon Polo 5 (Ziyad Madon - 0, Dinyar Madon - 0, Dhruv Pal Godara - 4, Simran Shergill - 1) beats ASC 4 (Sep. Ravinder Mang - 0, Sep. Mukesh - 0, Lt.Col.Yatinder - 1, Daniel Otamendi - 3).

