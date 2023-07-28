Centre wants big sporting events to be held more frequently in India: Anurag Thakur

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 : Union Minister of Sports Anurag Thakur has said that Asian Youth and Junior Level Weightlifting Championships being held in the country is an achievement and noted that the government is keen to make India a "sports superpower".

Thakur on Thursday inaugurated the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships 2023, which is being held in India for the first time.

"We want that big sports events to be held more frequently in India. The organisation of this Asian Youth and Junior Level Weightlifting Championships in India for the first time is an achievement. The presidents of Asian and International weightlifting bodies have said that facilities in India are top-class and worthy of holding a world championship. This will fulfill our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of making India a sports superpower. If you want to make your country a sporting superpower, then such big events should be held more frequently," Thakur told the media at the event.

The international event will see the participation of more than 30 Indian weightlifters, including many Khelo India Athletes who in the past month gave India its best-ever performance at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships.

Thakur lauded the efforts of Weightlifting Federation of India (WFI).

"I know it is not easy to host such a big championship within such a short span, but when there is a will, there is a way and the Weightlifting Federation under the leadership of President Sahdev Yadav has proved that."

The minister also spoke about the achievements of various iconic Indian weightlifters such as Karnam Malleshwari, Mirabai Chanu who have inspired younger athletes. He also congratulated the new crop of athletes like Martina Devi, Harshada Garud and Dhanush Loganathan who in the past won multiple Khelo India Games medals and other medals.

The Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships will begin on July 28 and conclude on August 5 2023.

