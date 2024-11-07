Champions League: Inter edge Arsenal; Barca beat Crvena Zvezda in goal fest

Milan, Nov 6 Hakan Calhanoglu’s penalty and an organised defensive display gave Inter Milan a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the Champions League.

Inter moved to ten league phase points with a 1-0 victory over Arsenal on Wednesday.

The hosts started brightly, with Denzel Dumfries hitting the crossbar, and despite Arsenal having much of the first-half possession, the Italian side took the lead from the penalty spot just before half-time.

Arsenal went in search of an equaliser but Inter dug deep defensively to see out the win, with Dumfries clearing off the goal line from Buyako Saka's corner and Yann Bisseck blocking a close-range effort from Kai Havertz.

Arsenal's Champions League campaign resumes at the end of the month away to high-flying Sporting Lisbon, but before then they have Premier League matches away to Chelsea then at home to Nottingham Forest, either side of the international break.

In another match, Robert Lewandowski's double helped free-scoring Barcelona secure emphatic 5-2 victory over Crvena Zvezda. Inigo Martinez's deft header put the Blaugrana ahead, only for Silas to level after a well-worked Crveno-beli move.

Lewandowski pounced either side of half-time, tapping in after Raphinha's effort had smacked the base of the post before turning in Jules Kounde's precise centre. Kounde laid on another two goals for the visitors, with Raphinha and sub Fermín López converting the defender's cutbacks, before home replacement Felicio Milson arced in a neat consolation.

Elsewhere, Hans Vanaken's cool penalty helped Club Brugge claim maximum points and halt Aston Villa's 100% start to the campaign. The Blauw-Zwart captain sent Emiliano Martínez the wrong way with his 52nd-minute spot kick, after Tyrone Mings had handled in the area.

The hosts had gone closest to opening the scoring in the first half when Ferran Jutglà's powerful effort struck a post. Ollie Watkins had the best chance for the Villans midway through the opening period, but his shot skidded narrowly wide.

