Champions League semis: Barca must enjoy second leg vs Inter Milan, says Hansi Flick

Milan, May 5 FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick wants his side to enjoy their football and show the world how good his side is in the second leg of the semifinal clash of the UEFA Champions League against Inter Milan at the San Siro Stadium on Wednesday (IST). The first leg saw Barcelona and Inter Milan play out an instant classic which ended in a 3-3 draw.

Flick’s side has won two titles so far this season after defeating Real Madrid in the finals of the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana, and the German believes both games have helped his players improve ahead of the crucial battle.

“We have won two titles so far this season, and every time a player takes part in this kind of match, they improve. For me, it’s the best way to improve. I always say that the match for the players must be enjoyable. We are in the Champions League semifinals, so we must enjoy it. We have to enjoy playing with each other, to show everyone how good we are, and I think the players want that. They love to compete at this level and they never give up,” said Flick in the pre-game press conference.

Flick was handed a major boost as Robert Lewandowski has been included in the matchday squad after having suffered an injury in his semitendinosus muscle in his left thigh.

Before his injury, Lewandowski was enjoying his most prolific season in a Barca shirt. Across 48 appearances in La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup, he has scored 40 goals -- 25 in La Liga, 11 in the Champions League, three in the Copa del Rey, and one in the Super Cup, which has seen him become the top scorer in the domestic campaign and is currently tied at third place the UCL goal tally.

Flick acknowledged that he will not start the Polish striker and will come on from the bench if necessary.

“I spoke with him yesterday, everything is going good and he is on the right path, much better than we expected, and he is ready for the bench,” he added.

