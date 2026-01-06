Chelsea appoints Liam Rosenior as new manager on a six-year contract

London, Jan 6 Chelsea have appointed Liam Rosenior as their new manager on a six-year deal. The former Hull City and Strasbourg coach will replace Enzo Maresca, who departed on New Year's Day.

Rosenior will be with the team at Craven Cottage when Chelsea face Fulham in a Premier League match on Wednesday. The new manager will take his first training session with the squad on Thursday.

Rosenior arrives at Stamford Bridge after coaching overseas with RC Strasbourg, where he led the French club to European qualification for the first time in 19 years in his debut season. He has previously held managerial roles in England with Hull City and Derby County.

“I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed head coach of Chelsea Football Club,” Rosenior said in a statement on Chelsea’s website.

“To be entrusted with this role means the world to me, and I want to thank all involved for the opportunity and faith in undertaking this job. I will give everything to bring the success this club deserves,” he added.

The 41-year-old Englishman also spoke about his plans to revive a club that is currently struggling in the Premier League.

“My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play as we continue winning trophies. To be entrusted with this role means the world to me, and I want to thank all involved for the opportunity and faith in undertaking this job. I will give everything to bring the success this club deserves,” Rosenior said.

Rosenior has also played in the Premier League and Championship, representing clubs like Fulham, Reading, and Hull City. He has worked as a coach at Derby County under Phillip Cocu and Wayne Rooney, and now faces his biggest challenge as head coach of Chelsea.

Chelsea are currently fifth in the 2025-26 Premier League standings with 31 points from 20 matches. Their performances have not been up to the mark this season, which led to Enzo Marasca's departure. Chelsea’s most recent match ended in a 1-1 draw against Manchester City on January 4, 2026, at the Etihad Stadium. Their next fixture is an away match against Fulham on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

