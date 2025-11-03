Chennai Super Champs to serve up sports spectacle in the city in November with Chennai Open

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 3 : Chennai Super Champs, the city's World Pickleball League (WPBL) franchise, on Monday announced the opening of 6 state-of-the-art indoor courts in partnership with, and at, Sathyabama University.

The courts will be home to the inaugural edition of its flagship pickleball championship, The Chennai Open, to be held between November 13-16, 2025. The vibrant city of Chennai will host one of the most anticipated sporting festivals in the region, as per a press release.

Organised by Chennai Super Champs in conjunction with WPBL, the inaugural edition promises to be a community-driven movement that brings the rapidly growing sport of pickleball to the heart of the city, and it's doing so with India's biggest-ever pickleball prize pool of Rs 25 Lacs up for grabs. It will also give a chance to budding youngsters to showcase their talent and graduate to the next level starting with the upcoming season of WPBL.

Set against the backdrop of Chennai's blazing sporting culture, the Chennai Open will transform the city into a buzzing hub of activity, welcoming players, fans, families, and newcomers to experience pickleball like never before. Across four action-packed days, the event will feature high-energy matches, vibrant on-ground experiences, and an atmosphere that blends elite sport with community celebration.

Speaking about the upcoming edition, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Owner of Chennai Super Champs, said, "Chennai has always embraced sport with unmatched passion, and the Chennai Open is a reflection of that spirit. This tournament is for everyone, including youngsters looking to take up the sport. Pickleball is fun, inclusive, and accessible, and we want people from all walks of life to come, play, and are a part of this growing community. Chennai deserves a sporting festival that belongs to the city and its people, and that's exactly what we are building as we look to grow this exciting sport."

Sharing his vision for the tournament's broader impact, Himank Duvvuru, co-owner of Chennai Super Champs, remarked, "Our goal is to make pickleball a part of Chennai's everyday life with Chennai Open. We are also organising camps for school kids, women, working professionals, and more. We aim to inspire more people to pick up a paddle, play with friends, and discover the joy of this incredible sport."

The Chennai Open 2025 is designed for all ages, genders, and playing abilities. From passionate amateurs to seasoned professionals, the tournament's inclusive format and community-first approach aim to cement its place as one of India's most exciting pickleball events.

*Event Highlights:

- Skill Levels: Intermediate (DUPR 3.0+), Advanced (DUPR 4.0+), Pro (DUPR 5.0+)

- Age Brackets: Under 14, Under 18, Open, 35+ & 50+

- Categories: Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles & Mixed Doubles

*Participation Guidelines:

- Players can register for up to two Skill Levels and two Age Brackets

- Intermediate players can compete in Advanced, while Advanced players may step up to Pro

- DUPR ratings are encouraged but not mandatory

*Venue & Registration Details

- Visit: https://app.wpbl.org/tournament-details to register

- Registration Deadline - 6th November

- Venue: Sathyabama University, Jeppiaar Nagar, SH 49A, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600119

- Follow @ChennaiSuperChamps on Instagram for updates, behind-the-scenes action, and registration announcements.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor