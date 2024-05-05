CJ Cup: Korea's An finds hope after closing eagle

McKinney [US], May 5 : A superb eagle on the last hole may just give Korea's Byeong Hun An the glimmer of hope that he needs to pull off a come-from-behind victory at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson after a third-round 5-under 66 placed in tied seventh place and five back of the new leader, Taylor Pendrith of Canada.

The 32-year-old-An, who is seeking a maiden PGA TOUR victory, converted a seven-foot putt on the par 5 18th hole at TPC Craig Ranch following a wonderful second shot from 239 yards out to emerge as the leading Asian contender through 54 holes in the USD 9.5 million showpiece.

Former champion Sung Kang fired his lowest round in over three years with a 64 to lie a further shot back in tied 11th place on 13-under alongside Si Woo Kim (67) and SH Kim (68) to ensure a strong Korean presence on the leaderboard in the event title sponsored by Korean conglomerate, CJ Group. Pendrith leads on 19-under following a fine 63 to lead by one from overnight leader Jake Knapp, who carded a 67.

With three top-10s this season, including a playoff loss at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January, An believes there is a chance for him to challenge for the title on Sunday at a golf course that has annually yielded low scoring.

The 36-year-old Kang, who won The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in 2019, has endured a difficult past few seasons with his last top-10 finish being the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

He made six birdies and one bogey through 13 holes before chipping in from over 30 yards for an eagle two on the 14th hole which propelled him up the leaderboard.

