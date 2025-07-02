Club WC: Gonzalo goal sends Real Madrid into quarterfinals

Miami, July 2 Real Madrid overcame Juventus 1-0 at the Hard Rock Stadium to book their place in the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup.

The tie was decided after a superb second half from Xabi Alonso's side, who clinched their place after 54 minutes with a tremendous header from Gonzalo and were denied further goals by a superb performance from Di Gregorio in goal.

Madrid dominated for most of the game and only a series of superb saves from Juve keeper Michele Di Gregorio prevented a bigger winning margin.

Real Madrid made a fast start and were camped in the Juve half, but they were very nearly caught out by a rapid counter-attack from the Serie A side which ended when Randal Kolo Muani clipped an effort onto the roof of Thibaut Courtois' net. And then Francisco Conceicao could arguably have done better than direct a free header straight at Real's giant Belgian keeper, FIFA reports.

However, Juve goalkeeper Di Gregorio kept his side level twice before the break after an unorthodox save with his outstretched foot to keep out a Jude Bellingham effort from close range on the half-hour mark.

But that was nothing compared with his superb save in first-half injury time, where he flung himself across his goal to somehow tip out a brilliant effort from the outside of his right foot by Federico Valverde.

The 27-year-old Gregorio soon made a couple of excellent saves in quick succession after the restart from Bellingham and then a volley from Dean Huijsen.

But a goal was coming and Di Gregorio was finally beaten when Garcia headed Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross into the net for a deserved lead.

A spectacular overhead kick from Valverde caused Di Gregorio to make yet another smart stop with Real able to introduce Kylian Mbappe into the tournament for the first time after gastroenteritis caused him to miss the early stages.

And they saw the game out comfortably, in truth, with the Turin side unable to stem the attacking tide towards their goal.

