CM Pushkar Singh Dhami extends wishes to players, coaches ahead of Special Olympics World Summer Games

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 4 : Players and coaches who are going to participate in the Special Olympics World Summer Games called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's Camp Office on Sunday.

The Chief Minister extended best wishes to all the players and coaches for the games to be held in Berlin, Germany from June 17 to June 25, 2023, and wished them a bright future.

Two futsal players and three coaches from Special Olympics Bharat Area from Uttarakhand have been selected for the Special Olympics World Summer Games to be held in Germany. On June 12, these players will leave for Germany.

The names of the futsal players who will leave for Germany are Himanshu Bisht and Harshit Kumar, volleyball coach Jagdish Chauhan, Updesh Upadhyay and futsal coach Jitendra Kumar.

Earlier, ahead of the Special Olympics World Games, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher met with Special Olympics Bharat athletes who will be travelling for the prestigious Games from Chandigarh.

The theatre, film and television actor invited the athletes to the Smart City Office Sector 17 on Friday, where Kirron Kher held a small ceremony to offer her best wishes to the special athletes from the district.

An Athlete (Swimming) and a coach (TT) will participate from Chandigarh at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin.

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher also extended her best wishes to the entire Indian contingent who will be competing at the Games. Afterwards, a Send-off ceremony was held at the Bhavan Vidyalaya School for the special athletes from the district in the presence of Neelu Sarin, Area Director, SO Bharat- Chandigarh.

Kirron Kher, she said, "I offer my best wishes to the athlete and the coach who are going from Chandigarh to Special Olympics World Games, Berlin. I also extend my best wishes to all the athletes participating from India in the prestigious event", as per the official press release.

Meanwhile, Bihar State Sports Authority hosted a befitting Send-Off ceremony for the Athletes and Coaches going for the Berlin Games from the state. DG Sports - Ravindran Shankran, IPS blessed and wished all the three participants from the state, which included an athlete, a unified partner and a coach.

On June 4, with over 200 persons in attendance, the state will organize yet another send off at the Patliputra Sports Complex with Samir Kumar Mahaseth, Member of Bihar Legislative Assembly at the SCADA Business Centre.

Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023 will be from June 17 to June 25 in Berlin, Germany. The event will welcome 7,000 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners from approximately 190 countries to compete in 26 sports. The athletes will be supported by more than 3,000 coaches and 20,000 volunteers. 198 Athletes and partners and 57 Coaches are gearing up from India to participate in 16 Sports.

The Special Olympics World Games offer the opportunity to unite the world like no other event can. Here people with and without disabilities, people of different nations, cultures, political views, and religions meet and can overcome existing prejudices through the power of sport.

Ahead of the Special Olympics World Games which are slated to take place in Berlin, Germany, between June 17 and June 25, Kirron Kher met with Special Olympics Bharat athletes who will be travelling for the prestigious Games from Chandigarh.

The theatre, film and television actor invited the athletes to the Smart City Office Sector 17 on Friday, where Kirron Kher held a small ceremony to offer her best wishes to the special athletes from the district.

An Athlete (Swimming) and a coach (TT) will participate from Chandigarh at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin.

Kirron Kher also extended her best to the entire Indian contingent competing at the Games. Afterwards, a Send-off ceremony was held at the Bhavan Vidyalaya School for the special athletes from the district in the presence of Neelu Sarin, Area Director, SO Bharat- Chandigarh.

In the words of MP Kirron Kher, she said, "I offer my best wishes to the athlete and the coach who are going from Chandigarh to Special Olympics World Games, Berlin. I also extend my best wishes to all the athletes participating from India in the prestigious event", as per the official press release.

Meanwhile, Bihar State Sports Authority hosted a befitting Send-Off ceremony for the Athletes and Coaches going for the Berlin Games from the state. DG Sports - Ravindran Shankran, IPS blessed and wished all the three participants from the state, which included an athlete, a unified partner and a coach.

On June 4, with over 200 persons in attendance, the state will organize yet another Send Off at the Patliputra Sports Complex with Samir Kumar Mahaseth, Member of Bihar Legislative Assembly at the SCADA Business Centre.

Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023 will be from June 17 to June 25 in Berlin, Germany. The event will welcome 7,000 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners from approximately 190 countries to compete in 26 sports. The athletes will be supported by more than 3,000 coaches and 20,000 volunteers. 198 Athletes and partners and 57 Coaches are gearing up from India to participate in 16 Sports.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor