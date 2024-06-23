Comfortable wins for Minerva Academy, Corbett FC and Ambelim SC

Vadodara, June 23 Day two of the AIFF Futsal Club Championship was no different than the opening day as all three matches at the Swarnim Gujarat Sports University in the Vadodara district of Gujarat were of one-sided nature on Sunday.

The focus, naturally, was on defending champions Minerva Academy FC, who shrugged off their first half lethargy to duly register a 3-0 win against Goal Hunterz FC.

In the other two matches of the day, debutants Corbett FC made an impressive beginning, netting nine without reply against Neynshen FC and Ambelim SC outclassed Guwahati City FC 8-2.

Minerva Academy FC started their campaign on a confident note with a fluent 3-0 win over Goal Hunterz FC in Group B. The losers were no pushovers as they managed to hold the holders goalless till the half time, only to find themselves at the receiving end in the latter half.

Minerva Academy FC scored three goals between the 30th and 37th minute with Thangminlunthang Haokip opening the account, followed by a goal four minutes later by Thongkhongmayum Naoba. Himanshu Jangra completed the tally for the winners.

The clash of the two debutants in Group A turned out to be a hopelessly one-sided affair as Corbett FC from Uttarakhand routed Nagaland’s Neynshen FC 9-0 to take home full points.

The winners scored three goals in the first half and then stormed the rival defence to add six more in the second session. While PC Lalruatanga and Pratik Swami scored three goals each, Lalbiakzuala Aaron D'costa and Shivam Yadav were the other scorers.

In the day’s last match, skipper Savan Shamro Lotlikar scored four goals to lead Goa’s Ambelim Sports Club to a fine 8-2 win over Guwahati City Football Club in Group C.

For the winners, who led 2-1 at the breather, Clive Miranda (two), Michael Nevil Dias and Myran Francis Pereira were the other scorers. Guwahati’s consolation goals came through Tagru James and Techi Tatra.

Monday’s round of fixtures will see Corbett FC take on Mum-Milat FC, Goal Hunterz FC will look to brush off their loss and come back strongly against Electric Veng Futsal Club and Guwahati City FC will battle it out against Baroda Football Academy

