"Congress government should be brought to power in Haryana": Bajrang Punia after casting his vote in assembly elections

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], October 5 : After casting his vote in the Haryana elections, Congress leader and wrestler Bajrang Punia said that the Congress government should come in power next in the state.

On Saturday, Bajrang Punia along with his wife, Sangeeta Phogat arrived at a polling station in Jhajjar to cast their vote for the 2024 Haryana elections.

"I appeal to the people of Haryana to vote as much as possible. Today there is a lack of employment in Haryana. The government that was in power from 2005-2014, every section of the society developed. In the last 10 years, be it sportspersons, farmers, soldiers, or whoever raised their voice, they were lathi-charged. So keeping this in mind, you should vote as much as possible. Congress government should be brought to power in Haryana..." Bajrang Punia said while speaking to ANI.

Bajrang Punia's wife, Sangeeta Phogat expressed her feelings after casting her vote in the Hatyana assembly elections.

"I am happy that I have cast my first vote for change. Everyone is tired of BJP, everyone wants that this time the government should change and are voting for the Congress government..." Sangeeta Phogat said.

A voter turnout of 36.69 per cent was recorded across 90 assembly seats in Haryana till 1 PM.

Voting in Haryana started at 7 AM in the morning and will go till 6 pm. A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting in all 90 assembly constituencies, and 20,632 polling booths have been set up for voting.

As per the data shared by the ECI, Mewat recorded the highest poll percentage of 42.64 per cent, followed by Yamunanagar at 42.08 per cent, Jind at 41.93 per cent, and Palwal at 41.85 per cent till 1 PM.

In Ambala 39.47 per cent Bhiwani 38.27 per cent, 40 percent in Fatehabad , 38.34 per cent in Hisar, 39.74 per cent in Karnal, 36.19 per cent in Rohtak, 33.64 per cent in Sonipat till1 PM.

The lowest voter turnout was witnessed in Panchkula with 25.89 per cent of people casting their vote till 1.00 PM.

