CT 2025 Trophy Tour in India wraps up, second leg of Pakistan tour begins

New Delhi, Feb 3 The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour concluded its trip to India after making unforgettable appearances at several iconic locations in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The Trophy Tour has covered all eight participating nations during its global journey and, with the conclusion of India leg, it has now travelled to its final stop in Pakistan.

The Champions Tropy 2025 is set to take place in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates from February 19 to March 9.

The Trophy Tour in India began with a bang in Mumbai, where the trophy visited the city’s most popular spots, including the Wankhede Stadium, Shivaji Park, the Gateway of India, Carter Road, historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Bandstand, and other renowned locations.

Fans were treated to the sight of the coveted silverware as it travelled through the vibrant streets of Mumbai, with many eager fans capturing the moment through photos and selfies.

A highlight of the Mumbai leg was the trophy’s presence at the Wankhede Stadium’s 50th anniversary celebration on January 19. The event saw India captain Rohit Sharma posing with the trophy alongside former India captains Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane and ICC Hall of Famers Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Diana Edulji.

The Trophy Tour then moved to Bengaluru, where the Nexus Shantiniketan Mall hosted the Trophy Carnival, drawing cricket enthusiasts from across the city.

The trophy continued its journey around the city, visiting some of Bengaluru’s most beloved landmarks, including Bengaluru Palace, Freedom Park, KR Market, Town Hall, St. Mary's Basilica, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Church Street, and Vidyarthi Bhavan. Fans in Bengaluru had the opportunity to witness the trophy up close, fuelling excitement for the upcoming tournament.

After its scintillating journey across the globe with a stop in India, the glittering trophy began its second leg of Pakistan tour with a trip to Sheikhupura’s Hiran Minar complex. During this leg, the trophy will be taken to ten different cities across Pakistan in 14 days.

The global trophy tour ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 began in Pakistan on November 16 after which the trophy was taken to the seven participating countries from November 26 to January 26 .

In its second leg, apart from Sheikhupura the trophy will be taken to Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar and Quetta.

The trophy will also grace the upgraded Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on February 8 during the tri-nation series opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

The global trophy tour will conclude in Karachi on February 14. The opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to take place between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand on February 19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor