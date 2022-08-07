CWG 2022: India's Amit Panghal, win gold in boxing

Indian boxers Amit Panghal won gold in Men’s Over 48kg-51kg and Women’s Over 45kg-48kg event final respectively. Amit tharshed England's Kiaran Macdonald. Nitu Ghanghas also won gold in her boxing bout.

In the semifinal, Panghal defeated Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba in Men’s Over 48kg-51kg to enter the final while Nitu won against Canada's Priyanka Dhillon to enter the women’s 45kg-48kg (Minimumweight) final. Nitu's match lasted for only one minute and thirty seconds. Nitu's boxing prowess was such that the match could not go beyond the second round and Ghangas won it via referee stoppage. Ghangas was extremely superb in these two rounds and gained approval from all judges though Dhillon competed well.