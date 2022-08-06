CWG 2022: Will try to win gold in 2024 Olympics, says Bajrang Punia after winning gold medal in wrestling

After clinching India's first wrestling gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022, Bajrang Punia said that he will try to win a gold medal for the country in the Paris Olympics 2024.

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia clinched Gold Medal for India after winning the final against Canada's Lachlan Mcneil in men's 65 kg at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham on Friday.

Punia was extremely dominant in the first period and did not let his opponent score. He finished with a 4-0 lead over McNeil at the end of the first period.

"I always try to give my best. I want to thank people for their support. Next, I will try to win a gold medal for the country in the 2024 Olympics," Bajrang Punia told .

Talking about the match, McNeil made a comeback with a strong effort and he cut down the deficit by two points to make it 2-4. Punia took the lead once again after scoring two more points.

The Indian did not look back from there and won the match 9-2. Punia reached the final after defeating George Ramm of England in the semi-final. He defeated his English opponent 10-0.

He had reached the semi-final of the men's freestyle 65 kg category after defeating Jean Guyliane Joris Bandou of Mauritius in the quarter-final.

Bajrang was at his very best in the match as he gained a 6-0 win by fall. The match lasted for just one minute.

India have now won six medals in wrestling on Friday - three golds, one silver and two bronze.

Commonwealth Games started from July 28 in Birmingham and will go on till August 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor