"Cycling is a great way to get fit": Sakshi Malik on 'Fit India: Sundays on Cycle'

New Delhi [India], September 7 : Olympic bronze medallist and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sakshi Malik on Sunday took part in the 'Fit India: Sundays on Cycle' event in the national capital, with the theme of 'Garv se Swadeshi', and said cycling is a very good way to get fit; everybody should definitely go cycling on Sundays.

Speaking to ANI, Sakshi Malik said, "Cycling is a very good way to get fit. You should definitely go cycling on Sundays. You can choose to go cycling, jogging, or running. Cycling also allows you to explore. Everyone should include some sports activity in their life to stay fit. It will greatly improve your mental balance, and you'll be able to perform much better in life."

https://x.com/ANI/status/1964521741499478331

Since its inception, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle movement has reached over seven lakh individuals across more than 40,000 locations nationwide. It is spearheaded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), the rope skipping team led by Shikha Gupta, Raahgiri Foundation, MYBharat, and My Bikes.

The drive runs concurrently across all State and Union Territory capitals, Sports Authority of India (SAI) Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), and Khelo India centres.

On the theme of 'Fit India: Sundays on Cycle', Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said to the reporters, "'Sunday on Cycle' has become a movement in the country. Every citizen, to stay fit and promote 'Swadeshi,' goes cycling every Sunday to send a message through 'Sunday on Cycle.'"

Mandaviya also expressed his happiness over 50 MPs participating in this and spreading the message of 'Swadeshi' to the nation. "Let us all today promote the message of 'Fit India' by cycling through 'Sunday on Cycle' with the slogan of 'Swadeshi'," he added.

Meanwhile, last Sunday morning (August 31), the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi hosted a special National Sports Day 2025 edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle, featuring National Sports Federations, with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya leading the celebrations.

The event was part of the concluding day of the three-day pan-India celebration of sports, honouring hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand on his 120th birth anniversary, as per a release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, a release said.

Mandaviya flagged off the cycling rally, calling it a "movement that connects Indians to their soil, promotes sustainability and embodies the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

