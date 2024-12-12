D Gukesh Wins FIDE World Chess Championship 2024, Defeats Ding Liren to Become Youngest-Ever Champion at 18

Indian Grandmaster D. Gukesh on Thursday became the youngest world chess champion at the age of 18. He secured the title after defeating reigning champion Ding Liren of China in the 14th and final game of their intense match.

CONGRATULATIONS TO GUKESH, THE NEW WORLD CHAMPION 🏆



The 18-year-old Indian star has defeated the reigning champion, Ding Liren, to become the youngest-ever undisputed classical chess world champion. Wow! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/j0BaraUK4j — Chess.com (@chesscom) December 12, 2024

Gukesh won the last classical time-control game to finish the 14-game series with 7.5 points, compared to Liren's 6.5 points. The match had appeared headed for a draw for much of its duration before Gukesh's decisive victory.

Before Gukesh's achievement, Russian legend Garry Kasparov held the record as the youngest world chess champion, having won the title at 22 in 1985, dethroning Anatoly Karpov.

Gukesh had entered the championship match as the youngest-ever challenger after winning the Candidates Tournament earlier this year. He is only the second Indian, after Viswanathan Anand, to win the global chess title. Anand, a five-time world champion, last held the crown in 2013.