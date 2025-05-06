Dancing Dragons crowned champions of Mumbai Ultimate League Season 5 in nail-biting finale

Bandra (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 : The world of Ultimate Frisbee took centre stage in Mumbai as the Refex Mumbai Ultimate League (MUL) Season 5 concluded with a gripping finale at Wings Arena, Bandra.

Organised by Off-Season Ultimate (OSU), the league witnessed four weekends of intense competition, culminating in Dancing Dragons securing their second consecutive championship title after a dramatic 15-12 win over Desi Hawks on Sunday.

Launched on April 13, MUL Season 5 brought together six teams in one of Mumbai's most dynamic and fast-growing sporting leagues. With over 30 matches played across four action-packed weekends, the league has become a showcase for India's rising Ultimate talent and a hub for community engagement through sport, as per a press release from OSU.

In the final match between Dancing Dragons and Desi Hawks, the Hawks drew their first blood at an early point, but the Dragons swiftly responded with two consecutive points. What followed was a thrilling back-and-forth exchange marked by sharp offensive plays, tight defence, and lead changes that kept the crowd on edge. Dancing Dragons pulled ahead in the match's latter stages, building a three-point cushion. Yet, the Desi Hawks refused to back down, mounting a fierce comeback in the final five minutes to close the gap. With the score at 14-11 and regulation time expired, the match went into extra time, as a minimum of 15 points was required to secure a victory. Rahul Bariya (Kali) stepped up to deliver the decisive point, sealing a 15-12 victory and securing Dancing Dragons their second consecutive MUL title.

Earlier in the first qualifier, Dancing Dragons edged out Desi Hawks 11-9, securing a direct entry to the final. Simultaneously on Field 2, Bumbai Bantais overcame Reborn Fire in a closely contested Eliminator, winning 9-8 to stay alive in the title race and secure their place in Qualifier 2.

Later, Desi Hawks bounced back in Qualifier 2, narrowly defeating Bumbai Bantais 9-8 to earn a second shot at the trophy with Dragons in the final. Over on Field 2, The Afterburners wrapped up their campaign finishing fifth with an 11-9 victory over Bombay Rhinos in the 5th-6th place classification match.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

-Top Scorer: Male: Meet Solanki (Dancing Dragons, 40), Female: Inika (Afterburners, 17)

-Top Assists: Male: Altaf (Dancing Dragons, 58), Female: Dimple (Dancing Dragons) and Ritika (Desi Hawks) (11 each)

-Most Spirited Player: Male: Sunil (Bumbai Bantais), Female: Drashti (Desi Hawks)

-Most Spirited Team: Desi Hawks.

