Danni Wyatt's outstanding 87 leads England to women’s T20I series sweep over Pakistan

Leeds, May 19 Danni Wyatt’s outstanding 87 off 48 balls turned out to be the difference between England and Pakistan as the hosts secured a 34-run victory to complete a 3-0 series sweep in the third and final T20I at Headingley on Sunday. Danni’s knock was laced with 12 fours and a six at a strike rate of 181.25 and was helped by Pakistan fielders dropping chances of her thrice. After she helped England rack up 176 in their 20 overs, the hosts defended the total with ease by restricting Pakistan to 142/4 in 20 overs.

Electing to bat first, Danni shared a 36-run opening partnership with Maia Bouchier, who was run out for eight. Danni looked in good touch as she hit four boundaries and was the main contributor in the 40 runs that England amassed in the power-play. Danni went on to stitch a 59-run third-wicket partnership with captain Heather Knight and brought up her half-century off 34 balls in the 11th over while taking 20 runs against Pakistan skipper Nida Dar.

But Pakistan bounced back as fast-bowler Diana Baig (3-26) ended Danni’s onslaught, while Nida (3-45) dismissed Heather, and Sidra Ameen ran out Alice Capsey as England were reduced to 122/5. From there, England never recovered despite Amy Jones’ 15-ball 26 and were 176 all out, including losing three wickets in the 20th over.

In reply, Pakistan’s openers Gull Feroza (30) and Sidra Ameen (26) provided a steady start with a 60-run opening stand, as they didn’t lose a wicket in power-play for the first time in the series. But Sidra’s departure brought a mini collapse as Feroza, Sadaf Shamas and Muneeba Ali fell in quick succession to leave Pakistan at 73/4 in 11.4 overs. Aliya Riaz (35 not out) and Nida Dar (29 not out) shared an unbeaten 69-run stand but were unable to get over the line as England managed to secure a 34-run win.

Brief scores:

England 176 all out in 20 overs (Danni Wyatt 87, Amy Jones 26; Diana Baig 3-26, Nida Dar 3-45) beat Pakistan 142/4 in 20 overs (Aliya Riaz 35 not out, Gull Feroza 30; Sophie Ecclestone 1-19, Lauren Filer 1-25) by 34 runs

