Dasun Shanaka to leak Sri Lanka squad for Pakistan T20Is

New Delhi, Jan 6 Sri Lanka have announced their squad for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan, a key part of their preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which kicks off on February 7.

The team, captained by Dasun Shanaka, brings together a blend of seasoned players and fresh faces. Some players in this squad weren’t included in Sri Lanka’s earlier preliminary World Cup squad, adding an extra layer of competition as the team finalises its selections ahead of the global tournament.

Thirteen players from the 2024 T20 World Cup squad have been retained for the next tournament. These include Shanaka, Hasaranga, Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, de Silva, Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, and Dilshan Madushanka.

With the World Cup approaching rapidly, the series against Pakistan offers Sri Lanka a vital opportunity to refine their team combinations and gain momentum against a strong opponent.

The last time these two sides met, Pakistan triumphed in the final of a T20I tri-series held in Rawalpindi.

As Sri Lanka continue to fine-tune their preparations, Pakistan, still to announce their World Cup squad, will provide a formidable challenge. The series will begin on January 7 with the first match, followed by the second and third on January 9 and 11, respectively. All three games will be played at the same venue in Dambulla.

In the build-up to the World Cup, the Lankans have also appointed the legendary pacer Lasith Malinga as a fast bowling consultant for a 40-day period, effective from December 15 to January 25, 2026.

Malinga has served as a fast-bowling consultant on two official occasions, but has also provided informal guidance to top bowlers over the years. For the past two years, he has been offering advice to the coaching staff led by Sanath Jayasuriya.

Sri Lanka T20I squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Traveen Mathew, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga.

