Deepender Hooda appeals to wrestlers not to throw medals into Ganga

Chandigarh, May 30 Congress leader Deepender Hooda on Tuesday appealed to protesting wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia not to go ahead with their decision to throw away their medals in the Ganga at Haridwar.

Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda, in tweet, said: "You have not got these medals with the grace of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, but you have got them through years of hard work and dedication," he said.

