Deepender Hooda appeals to wrestlers not to throw medals into Ganga

By IANS | Published: May 30, 2023 06:21 PM 2023-05-30T18:21:02+5:30 2023-05-30T18:40:44+5:30

Chandigarh, May 30 Congress leader Deepender Hooda on Tuesday appealed to protesting wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and ...

Deepender Hooda appeals to wrestlers not to throw medals into Ganga | Deepender Hooda appeals to wrestlers not to throw medals into Ganga

Deepender Hooda appeals to wrestlers not to throw medals into Ganga

Next

Chandigarh, May 30 Congress leader Deepender Hooda on Tuesday appealed to protesting wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia not to go ahead with their decision to throw away their medals in the Ganga at Haridwar.

Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda, in tweet, said: "You have not got these medals with the grace of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, but you have got them through years of hard work and dedication," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Rajya Sabha Deepender Hooda Sakshi Malik congress Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Congress Party Karnataka Congress Nationalist Congress Party Of Sharad Pawar State Congress Goa Congress Rashtriya Janata Dal Congress Nationalist Congress Party Congress General Secretary