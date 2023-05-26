Delhi University shooters look forward to home advantage at Khelo India University Games 2022

New Delhi [India], May 26 : Shooting competitions of the Khelo India University Games 2022 Uttar Pradesh are set to begin at the Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi from Friday.

Around 300 shooters representing various universities across India will be seen vying for the top honours across 13 medal events.

Uttar Pradesh is hosting the third edition of the Khelo India University Games 2022 across four cities viz; Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Varanasi and Gorakhpur, while the shooting competitions are being held in Delhi. Over 4000 athletes from over 200 Universities in 21 sporting disciplines will be seen vying for over 1900 medals in this edition of the Khelo India University Games.

Kabir Sharma, a second-year undergraduate student of Delhi University doesn't want to miss an opportunity to compete in the shotgun event at the Khelo India University Games 2022 Uttar Pradesh. Kabir was seen practising on Thursday at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, which is the venue for the Khelo India University Games starting Friday, 26th May 2023.

However, immediately after the pre-event training at the shotgun ranges on Thursday, Kabir rushed back to North Campus to his college (St Stephen's College) for his examination. "I've my exam at 3 pm. I've three hours at hand to reach college," Kabir said.

According to Kabir, competitors and medal winners of the Khelo India University Games get widespread publicity, which other domestic shooting competitions don't get. "I'm lucky to be part of the Delhi University shotgun team," Kabir said, adding I am looking forward to giving my best during the Khelo India University Games.

Kabir says the competition will be challenging as the top eight shooters will compete for three medals in the fray. Despite juggling between shooting ranges and examination hall, the Delhi University shooter who has been a member of the national junior shotgun squad since December 2018, says he is ready to give his 100 per cent. "There is always some kind of pressure during competitions. I believe adrenaline rush is an advantage to perform in high-quality competition," Kabir added.

Aashima Ahlawat, a final-year student of Lady Sri Ram College will also be representing Delhi University women's trap team. Aashima has also been attending the national camp and is confident of excelling at the Khelo India University Games. Moreover, she has been practising at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges since she started pursuing shotgun events. "My practice for the university games has been on expected lines. I should be able to perform on expected lines," Aashima said, adding her best score has been 115 scored earlier in April this year.

"My main goal at the Khelo India University Games is to improve my personal best," Aashima added.

A total of 22 shooters from Delhi University will be participating in the Khelo India University Games 2022 Uttar Pradesh.

