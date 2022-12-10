Delighted to see so many women in IOA's Executive Council, says Nita Ambani on Usha's election as president

Mumbai, Dec 10 Mrs. Nita M. Ambani, International Olympic Committee (IOC) member from India and Founder Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, on Saturday congratulated legendary athlete P.T. Usha on becoming the new President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Calling it a testament to the growing inclusivity in Indian sports and how girls and women continue to lead India's charge toward becoming a global sports nation, Mrs. Ambani said Usha "has been a towering inspiration to millions as an athlete, and I am sure she will shine in this new role as well".

One of India's most successful athletes and a flag-bearer of Indian sports globally, Usha was on Saturday elected as the President of IOA, along with a new Executive Council. With this, Usha became the first woman President in the history of IOA and also the first athlete to chair the position.

Mrs. Ambani, the IOC member from India and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said, "It gives me immense joy to welcome P.T. Usha as the first woman President of the Indian Olympic Association. I remember watching her with pride as she represented our country and won laurels for India. She has been a towering inspiration to millions as an athlete, and I am sure she will shine in this new role as well.

"Our women athletes have led the charge in making India a global sporting powerhouse, and I'm delighted to see so many women representatives now in IOA's Executive "ouncil," she said in a statement on Saturday.

Mrs. Ambani added, "I congratulate all newly-elected IOA members and look forward to partnering with them. This is a landmark moment for Indian sport and a giant leap forward in strengthening the Olympic Movement in ou" country."

Mrs. Ambani has been a strong endorser of making India a multi-sport nation with an 'athlete first' policy and the importance of the contribution by women both on and off the field. Reliance Foundation has been working extensively towards the holistic development of athletes to support them with 360-degree initiatives which include providing world-class sporting facilities, coaching and best-in-class assistance in sports science and medicine, the release informed.

The elections were held as part of IOA's newly amended constitution which was presented to the IOA General Body in a Special General Meeting on November 10. Among its amendments are steps to introduce greater athlete representation with eight sportspersons of outstanding merit (SOMs) and greater representation for women in various administrative and voting positions. Smt. Ambani had lauded the amendments and the greater representation of athletes and women in the newly amended IOA constitution.

