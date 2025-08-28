Diamond League Final 2025 LIVE Streaming: When and Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra In Action
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra will compete in the men’s javelin throw at the Diamond League Final 2025 in Zurich on Thursday. The event will start at 11:15 p.m. IST. Chopra will face stiff competition from Germany’s Julian Weber, who has a season best of 91.06 meters. Defending champion Anderson Peters is also a major contender with a best of 85.64 meters. Other strong competitors include Keshorn Walcott, Julius Yego and Andrian Mardare. Switzerland’s Simon Wieland will participate as the host nation entry.
The Diamond League is an annual one-day athletics series. Athletes earn points based on their performance in each meet. The top six in field events qualify for the Final. Winners in each event receive a diamond trophy and a wild card entry to the World Athletics Championships.
There is no television broadcast of the final in India. Fans can watch live streaming of the javelin throw on the Diamond League’s official YouTube and Facebook channels.
- Event: Men’s Javelin Throw, Diamond League Final 2025
- Athlete: Neeraj Chopra
- Date: Thursday, August 28, 2025
- Time: 11:15 PM IST
- Venue: Zurich, Switzerland
- TV Broadcast: Not available in India
- Live Streaming: Diamond League official YouTube channel
- Live Streaming: Diamond League official Facebook channel
