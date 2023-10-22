Diksha Dagar finishes third in Women's Indian Open 2023 golf

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 22 : After seven shots behind the winner, Indian golfer Diksha Dagar settled for third place in the Women's Indian Open 2023 golf in Gurugram on Sunday.

Dagar was the best Indian golfer with eight-under (67, 72, 71, 70). The Indian golfer started the tournament with an impressive performance on the opening day, as per Olympics.com.

However, she fell behind in the following two days. Dagar was placed fourth at the start of the final day. But she climbed up the ladder with five birdies on the front nine.

On the other hand, Germany's Aline Krauter won the Women's Indian Open 2023 golf tournament after putting 15-under 273 (69, 68, 68, 68) after four rounds to finish five strokes ahead of Sweden's Sara Kjellkar who finished in the second place.

Following Dagar's third-place finish at the Indian Open, it helped her to climb two places in the Race to Costa del Sol standings, which is a season-long competition to crown the LET's No. 1 player.

Meanwhile, another Indian golfer Avani Prashanth finished tied-fifth. On Sunday, she hit an eagle on the eighth hole but three bogeys from the first five did not help Avani Prashanth move up on the leaderboard.

On the other hand, Gaurika Bishnoi finished tied eighth. Vani Kapoor was placed fifth at the end of the penultimate day but four bogeys and two double bogeys on Sunday pushed her down to T-16 alongside Amandeep Drall with a total of two-over par.

Among the other Indian golfers, Nishtha Madan finished T-20, Ridhima Dilawari T-24, Khushi Khanijau T-31, and Neha Tripathi and Vidhatri Urs came in tied-36th among the 64 players who made the cut for the final two rounds.

