Diksha Dagar finishes tied third in Joburg Ladies Open

Johannesburg [South Africa], April 23 : Diksha Dagar produced another stellar finish for a round of 3-under 70 for a tied third-place finish in the Joburg Ladies Open.

Diksha, who started the final day and finished in tied fifth place, carded 3-under 70 on the Par-73 Modderfontein Golf Club and totalled 9-under 283 to finish in tied third alongside Spaniard Luna Sobron Galmes (71). Diksha's rounds were 73-71-69-70.

This was Diksha's best finish of the 2024 season and her third Top-10 finish. She was ninth at Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco and then tied-sixth at Aramco Ladies Florida, a release said.

This could take her best ranking of the year which is currently 147.

Tvesa Malik, who looked set for a Top-10 as she birdied three times on the front nine had a disappointing back nine as she dropped two bogeys and a double bogey and ended with 1-over 74 and fell to T-29 after being T-24 overnight.

Vani Kapoor (74) was T-41 and Ridhima Dilawari (79) was T-66, as all four Indian women made the cut.

Swiss rookie Chiara Tamburlini completed a win with a final round of 70 that took her total to 17-under 275 and she won the title.

Thailand's Aunchsia Utama (71) was the sole second and Diksha was tied third with Galmes.

Diksha had a bogey on the par-3 fourth hole. She parred the other eight holes on the front nine and on the back nine, she birdied 11th, 12th and 13th and added a fourth birdie on the 18th for a round of 70.

Tajmburlini had seven birdies against one bogey in the first 16 holes and then dropped a bogey on 17th and a double bogey on 18th as nerves got the better of her, but she had a massive cushion and still won by seven.

