District police, administrators meet to discuss high-level security for MotoGP Bharat

New Delhi, July 10 Top police and local administration officials from Gautam Buddha Nagar police administration visited the Buddh International Circuit on Monday to discuss high-level security and traffic arrangements for the forthcoming MotoGP Bharat to be held from September 22 to 24.

A crucial tri-party meeting was held on Monday, to assess the security arrangements. The meeting, attended by key stakeholders including the Gautam Buddha Nagar police administration, officials of MotoGP Bharat and Jaypee Group, focused on various aspects related to ensuring the safety and smooth conduct of the event, the organisers informed in a release on Monday.

Representatives from the side of the local police administration, including Anand Kulkarni (ACP), Saad Mirza Khan (DCP), Ashok Kumar (Addl DCP), Pawan Kumar Gautam (ACP-3), Sanjay Kumar Singh (SHO Dankaur), and his team, were present for the security recce.

Members from Jaypee Group who were present including S. M. Azmat, Brigadier Sudhir Lanba, and Major Nishant Srivastava, attended the meeting along with FairStreet Sports officials.

“It was a fruitful meeting. The local police understand the importance of MotoGP™ Bharat to India and have promised full cooperation in every way possible. After the meeting the focus has been to amplify the smooth organisation and logistics of the event,” said Pushkar Nath Srivastava, Chief Operating Officer, Fairstreet Sports, Indian counterpart of MotoGP in India.

Key points of discussion included a comprehensive review of the security arrangements and traffic plan for the race. The attendees also discussed the feasibility of helipad access for VIP movements and the ability to handle VIP arrivals with utmost priority.

The team also conducted a thorough inspection of the circuit and evaluated the traffic management plans. Moreover, the team visited the track to gain insights into spectator management and ensure a seamless experience for the audience.

Following the meeting, Joint CP instructed the concerned authorities to develop a detailed plan, incorporating the discussed points, and submit it to DCP Greater Noida for further review within the next 10 days.

