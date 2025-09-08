Divyanshi Bhowmick, Ananya Muralidharan clinch U-15 girls' doubles title at WTT Youth Star Contender

Skopje [North Macedonia], September 8 : India's young Divyanshi Bhowmick, partnering with Ananya Muralidharan, won the U-15 Girls' Doubles title at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Star Contender in Skopje on September 7.

The memorable triumph came at the SC Jane Sandanski in Skopje, North Macedonia, where the young pair battled past China's Zhao Wangqi and Liu Ziling in a thrilling five-set encounter.

The Indians edged past their opponents 3-2 (11-8, 7-11, 11-8, 6-11, 14-12), sealing a victory for Indian table tennis at the U-15 level, as per a press release from WTT.

The Indian contingent also delivered strong results in other categories, finishing as runners-up in both the U-19 and U-15 Boys' Singles events.

This performance underlines the growing stature of India in the global youth table tennis circuit, with the next generation already making waves at the highest level.

