Djokovic produces ‘best match of tournament’ amidst struggles to down Machac in straight sets

Melbourne, Jan 17 Former World No.1 Novak Djokovic overcame struggles as the record 10-time champion surged to a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 triumph against Tomas Machac to advance to the fourth round at the Australian Open for a 17th time on Friday.

Djokovic tugged at his upper abdomen towards the end of the first set, though it wasn’t clear what the issue was. The Serb called for the physio during the second set and left for treatment at the end of it. Yet despite dealing with physical challenges, the 37-year-old Serbian was able to overpower and outfox the Czech 26th seed from the baseline to wrap up a clinical two-hour, 22-minute victory at the Rod Laver Arena.

“I think I played really well, honestly. I’m very happy with my game. I am slightly surprised with the result, to beat him in straight sets. He was a break up early in the second, I struggled physically there. I tried to catch my breath, I’m not 19 anymore.

“I somehow managed to turn things around, held my serve when I needed to. A couple of points really decided that set, which could have gone his way, then the outcome of the match would be different. Overall in the third set, I felt fresh and moved really well. I’m really pleased with my game. There is always something to work on, but this is definitely my best match of the tournament,” said Djokovic in the post-game interview.

The manner in which Djokovic was able to maintain his composure and deliver in critical moments will be a confidence booster as he eases into the second week of his favourite major. With World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz looming in his section of the draw, Djokovic is now one match away from a potential quarterfinal match with the Spaniard.

With his statement performance in Friday’s third-round clash, Djokovic is into the fourth round at a Grand Slam for the 66th time in his 77th appearance at a major. He is also the second man to reach this stage of the Australian Open aged 37 or older since 1988.

