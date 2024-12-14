Don't really know what we did wrong in T20 WC final: Nonkululeko Mlaba

Bloemfontein, Dec 14 Ahead of the one-off Test against England, South Africa spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba reflected on the Women's T20 World Cup final loss to New Zealand and said still don't know what they did wrong.

"We're still trying to find our feet, because we just don't really know what we did wrong," BBC Sport quoted Mlaba as saying.

The spinner, who finished with 12 scalps only behind Melie Kerr's 15 in the tournament, vowed to bring the trophy back home soon.

"I felt like we had the World Cup but I don't know what happened to us on the day. But, we are going to come back and hopefully bring the trophy home soon."

Mlaba was instrumental in South Africa's runners-up campaign in UAE including her 4-29 against West Indies in the group stages. Proteas were the front runners to lift the title in Dubai after their massive eight-wicket win over defending champions Australia in the semifinal. However, fate backed New Zealand as South Africa fell 32 runs short of the winning target in the chase of 159.

South Africa had little time to reflect on their recent setback, as their multi-format series against England began just weeks later. The series offers an opportunity for Mlaba to potentially earn her fourth Test cap when South Africa faces England in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

Now a key figure in South Africa's bowling lineup, Mlaba's journey to the top has been anything but conventional. Growing up in a township in KwaZulu-Natal, her early passion was traditional Zulu dance. At the time, cricket was perceived as a sport predominantly for white people, presenting additional barriers.

Despite South Africa's ongoing economic challenges and cricket's prominence in private schools, Mlaba's determination has been unwavering. Recently named KwaZulu-Natal Sportswoman of the Year, she emphasises gratitude for the support that has helped her reach this stage. Rather than focusing on the difficulties of her background, she hopes to inspire young girls to pursue their dreams, regardless of where they come from.

"It is simple, it comes from support and nothing beats support, motivation and belief," Mlaba says when asked about how to get more black women involved in cricket.

"Cricket is not as big in our country as rugby or football. In my township, I see a lot of talented boys but some don't become successful because of the mentality that it's because they are from the township.

"I would say don't look at where you're coming from, it's not about that. If you're putting in the work, working harder, and working towards your goal, you will always succeed."

Mlaba has proved her mettle in national colours, having already represented South Africa in 60 T20Is and 26 ODIs. She remains determined to play cricket for as long as she can and continue contributing to her team's success.

The upcoming Test against England wraps up a busy 2024, but the road ahead is even more exciting. With a 50-over World Cup scheduled for 2025 and the T20 World Cup set for 2026, Mlaba and her South African teammates have their sights firmly set on achieving their collective dreams of winning a first ICC title.

