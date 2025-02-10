Don’t think Labuschagne is out of form; big score is just around the corner: Smith

New Delhi, Feb 10 Australia’s captain Steve Smith in their 2-0 Test series win over Sri Lanka, said he remains confident in Marnus Labuschagne making a big score and believes that the top-order batter isn’t even out of form.

In Australia sealing their first Test series victory in Sri Lanka since 2011, Labuschagne made 50 runs at an average of 25 across the series, including hitting an unbeaten 26 in Galle to help Australia chase down the modest target of 75 runs needed for victory in the second game.

With Cameron Green’s return looming, Labuschagne will be locked in a tough fight to keep his spot in Australia’s playing eleven for their World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord’s in June.

“Marn’s similar to me in a way. Throughout the summer, I think he’s actually batting quite nicely and there’s a difference between being out of form and out of runs, and I’ve seen Marnus do it, we know he can do it. I don’t think he’s out of form personally.

“I’ve watched him train and watched him play, and a lot of the things he’s done so well are there. Things can turn around pretty quickly. He’d love to score more runs and we’d love him to score more runs, but in my opinion, it’s just around the corner,” said Smith to reporters on Monday.

Smith also said he didn’t know when young all-rounder Cooper Connolly would get another chance to play Test cricket after having an underwhelming debut in Galle. Connolly had five wicketless overs with the ball and made just four runs in his lone knock with the bat.

“We saw in this game we wanted some extra batting and a guy who could bowl a few overs, and I perhaps could have used him a few more overs throughout, but a lot of the bowlers did a really good job too.

“He’s a talented young kid, he’s got a really bright future; everywhere he’s played so far he’s stood up and done a good job. It was a pretty tricky time to come out and bat in the first inning; he was trying to be quite aggressive and get that lead as high as we could,” he added.

Australia will now turn their attention to preparing for the upcoming Champions Trophy when their first ODI against Sri Lanka takes place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor