Don't want to retire, I'll make a comeback soon: Olympic medallist Mary Kom

New Delhi, Oct 7 India's legendary boxer MC Mary Kom might be on the road to recovery but the ace athlete has made it clear that she is in no mood to "retire" and will surely make a comeback.

The six-time boxing world champion had undergone surgery for anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and is currently gearing up to take on the field as soon as she recovers fully.

"I don't want to retire at all, because of the age limit I've been not able to play. I want to make a comeback, I have got that guts. So many people love and support me. Why I shouldn't make a comeback, I will make a comeback," star boxer MC Mary Kom told reporters as she launched the PUMA Race Day Tee here on Friday ahead of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon.

"At least before retirement, I want to do something for the country again. According to the schedule, I will plan and think that which competition I should play. I want to compete in a major competition," she added.

Earlier this year, Mary Kom was ruled out of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games due to a knee injury.

Mary Kom, the London Olympics bronze medallist, informed that she has started her training and will soon deploy some innovative methods to concur the boxing ring again.

"I have started my rehab and strength training, and I'm seeing progress in myself. I'll do some special training when I recover fully. I'll do my best to make a comeback," Mary Kom said.

Meanwhile, excitement and anticipation around the world's prestigious 17th Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is steadily building to a crescendo as the much-loved running festival will celebrate the different hues of the capital city on October 16.

Sportswear brand, PUMA will be celebrating the success and dedication of runners at Delhi Half Marathon with specially designed tees for the race day.

Commenting on the occasion, Mary Kom said the tees are designed to make the runners comfortable during the race.

"It makes me proud to unveil the PUMA Race Day Tee for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. The high-performance jersey is comfortable and will effectively support the runners during the race. I see a lot of positive change towards sports and fitness, especially running as a trend," she said.

